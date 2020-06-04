PUBG is free on Steam for the weekend

For the next three days PUBG is free to play on Steam, and if you want to keep going once the promotion ends, the game is going for half of the usual asking price. The whole game will be unlocked, including the new Ranked playlist, with the exception of the in-game store.

It's a good time to dip in: the battle royale has been getting some decent updates of late. A heavily revised version of the Vikendi was launched last month, with rideable trains and a prettier Dinoland with some very devastating lore. And there's more additions planned for the rest of 2020.

