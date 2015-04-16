Project Cars gets an official, and final, release date

Following several major delays, the European distributor for Project Cars has confirmed the game will release on May 8. The news comes via the Bandai Namco UK Twitter account, which promises the release date is "guaranteed".

It's nice to be reassured, because Project Cars was originally scheduled to release late last year. It was later pushed to April 2015, and then delayed again to some unspecified date in May.

The wait will be worth it though, because all reports suggest the game is going to be beautiful. You can even run it in 12K, if you're a billionaire. 4K is probably more achievable though, and we have some screenshots here boasting that many pixels. You can also check the system requirements over here.