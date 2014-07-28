Project CARS system requirements will put your PC to the test

Project CARS studio Slighty Mad claims that its racer is "the most technically advanced racing game on the planet", so it makes sense that you'll need a technically advanced PC to run it. With the release of these system requirements, you'll be able to make sure your rig is up-to-scratch before the game's release on an unspecified day in November.

PC Gamer's Ben Griffin got his hands on Project CARS a little while ago to take a series of 4K screenshots . Slightly Mad is also fond of releasing screenshots for the crowdfunded racing sim, as I suppose anyone would when they look this good .

Minimum requirements :

CPU: 2.66 GHz Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400, 3.0 GHz AMD Phenom II X4 940

GRAPHICS: nVidia GTX 260, ATI Radeon HD 5770

MEMORY: 4Gb RAM, 1Gb VRAM

Recommended specification :

CPU: 3.5 GHz Intel Core i7 3700, 4.0 GHz AMD FX-8350

GRAPHICS: nVidia GT600 series, AMD Radeon HD7000 series

MEMORY: 8Gb RAM, 2Gb VRAM