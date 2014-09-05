Project Cars announces North American release date and preorder bonuses

Project Cars may not be a great name for a videogame, but there's no denying it's awfully pretty . And now, a little shy of three years after it was first revealed to the world, a North American launch date has finally been revealed.

Oddly enough, the UK release date of November 21 was made public a couple of days ago, but now publisher Bandai Namco has also unveiled the North American launch date: The hammer drops on this side of the pond on November 18. [ed. note: date corrected]

Preordering Project Cars from "participating retailers" will will also net you the Modified Car Pack, a collection of three ridiculous supercars: The 330 km/h Ruf CTR3 SMS-R, the open-top Pagani Zonda Cinque Roadster, and the Ariel Atom 3 Mugen, which can hit 60 MPH in less than three seconds.

Serious driving sim fans may also opt to indulge themselves with the Limited Edition release, which features a Steelbook case, the "Project Cars: By Racers 4 Racers" behind-the-scenes book, and five "legendary machines"—the BMW M1 Procar, the Sauber Mercedes C9, the McLaren F1, the 1967 Ford Mk IV, and the Mercedes-AMG C-Class Coupe DTM.

More information, including links to those aforementioned participating retailers, can be found at projectcarsgame.com .