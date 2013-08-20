Procedural dodge-'em-up Race The Sun is out now

Some people praise the sun, while others seem determined to race it, as potentially disastrous as that sounds. Flippfly's procedural dodge-'em-up Race The Sun is now out, after soaring (well, scraping) past its Kickstarter target earlier in the year . The game will set you back ten procedurally generated dollars (the procedure here being 'taking them out of your wallet'), and to celebrate the devs have released a launch trailer. On the actual launch day! Astounding. Stick around for a beautifully minimalist video.

Of course, there's still the little matter of Race The Sun's Steam Greenlight page, so if you like what you see, you might want to take your clicking finger (or alternatively, someone else's) over yonder . The game's early prototype is still available to play online here .