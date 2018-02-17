Pretty platformer Fe is out now on Origin

I've had my eye on serene platformer Fe for a while now. In it, you explore a beautiful world and solve puzzles by singing to gain the trust of nearby animals (here's five minutes of gameplay, in case you're curious). It came out this week, and will set you back $20/£18.

Here's the catch: you can only buy it on Origin. It's not all that surprising given that it's the first game to be developed under the wing of EA's indie support arm, EA Originals, but it is disappointing. I don't really have an objection to buying games on Origin, but only selling it there is going to put some people off, as well as limit the potential audience.

That's a shame, because it really does look good. You can explore its open world freely, and I imagine it'd be relaxing to just poke about its pretty environments without worrying about your next task. You'll also get to clamber on the backs of giant animals, Shadow of the Colossus-style (only with less hacking and slashing), which looks fun.

Singing is the key mechanic, here: sing the right tune to an animal and they'll help you solve the problem at hand, and you unlock more songs and abilities as you progress, which gives you a reason to revisit areas you've already passed through.

