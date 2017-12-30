Watch five minutes of Fe, a good-looking platformer where you connect to nature by singing

Tyler caught a fleeting glimpse of nature-loving Fe last year, when developer Zoink became the first company to join EA's indie support arm, EA Originals. Back then we knew little about it other than it looked beautiful, but now we know a little more. In a five-minute video with IGN (above), creative director Hugo Bills talks through the mechanics, including the way you sing to gain the trust of other creatures.

Fe is all about exploration: the cute main character can zip up trees in an instant as well as glide through the air. It looks quite free-form in that regard, but there are certain tasks to accomplish. In the section shown in the video you have to free a giant deer that has been trapped by a new group of evil creatures, who are trying to take over the forest.

In order to solve problems you'll need to co-operate with other animals, and you have to sing to them to gain their trust. Get in range, hit the right note and they'll help you out. In the video, a bird leads our hero to an explosive plant that you can throw to destroy the bonds holding the deer in place. Then, you have to fly over to the deer, clamber up it (it has trees growing from its legs), and reach its ear before singing again. It feels like a more relaxing Shadow of The Colossus.

Creatures like the deer will teach you new languages, the idea being that you can backtrack and sing to other deer you've come across to discover new paths. It doesn't look at all challenging, but if the backtracking isn't too tiresome then it could be a relaxing game to sink into after a tough day. It's out next year, and no doubt we'll see more footage soon.