Preordering Call of Duty: WWII instantly unlocks the multiplayer weapon of your choice

Activision's last-good-war FPS Call of Duty: WWII will arrive in a couple of months, and as is the way of things those of you who pony up in advance will enjoy a few extras when it gets here. This round of preorder bonuses is actually kind of interesting, because it includes a permanent unlock for the multiplayer weapon of your choice, right from the get-go.

What that means, basically, is that instead of the piece of crap popgun you usually get stuck with at the start of a new shooter, you can head straight to the MG42, or the Panzerschreck, or maybe a Sten or a Thompson. (I didn't actually see the Tommy Gun in the trailer, but surely it's in the game somewhere.) A classic Colt, or a double-barreled shotgun? Hey, if that's your thing.

The offer is unusual because instead of the "cosmetic items only" that are typically thrown around as multiplayer freebies, those who preorder CoD:WWII will for at least a short while have a real edge over those who don't. And yes, it's a safe bet that most people playing online during the opening week or so will have preordered, but not everyone—and those who don't will have to go through the usual rigmarole grind to unlock decent firepower, while some guy who started playing two minutes ago unloads on them with an StG44.

The preorder bonus will also include an XP doubler, good for your first four hours of multiplayer action, and the Divisions Pack, a collection of five "premium gear sets" inspired by the five divisions that appear in the game—although based on the description I'm guessing that "divisions" in this context is a description of class, rather than any actual military unit.

"Infantry Division riflemen are always in the thick of it with finely-tuned rifles and impeccable marksmanship. Well-equipped with incendiary rounds and tactical grenades, the Expeditionary Division’s shotguns literally pack heat. Airborne Division paratroopers endure extreme physical conditioning to outmaneuver opponents with their submachine guns. Focused on stealth and target identification, Mountain Division snipers generate constant fear in the enemy and strike when least expected. Armored Division soldiers are the best supplied in battle and hold down positions with their explosives and light machine guns."

Call of Duty: WWII comes out on November 3. Sledgehammer Games co-founder Michael Condrey recently confirmed that before it does, a multiplayer beta test will take place on the PC.