PowerColor giveaway teases a likely Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT

(Image credit: PowerColor)

In the near future, PowerColor plans on giving away a "brand new Red Devil" graphics card that is "yet to be announced," which almost certainly means a Red Devil variant of AMD's upcoming Radeon RX 5700 XT is in the works.

I'd also wager that a Red Devil version of the non-XT variant is on tap, as PowerColor has given the Red Devil treatment to both the previous generation Radeon RX Vega 64 and 56.

Beyond the devilish branding, the Red Devil banner in PowerColor's product family denotes the richest feature-set. Typically that means a higher end PCB with robust power delivery and premium components to help with overclocking, and a tuned BIOS. Past Red Devil cards have also featured a stylized metal backplate and an LED display on top.

PowerColor's giveway follows the usual social media script—you get an entry for sharing your email, and bonus entries for sharing the promo on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can also earn referral entries.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT and 5700 are based on AMD's 7nm Navi GPU architecture. Reference pricing has been set at $449 for the 5700 XT and $379 for the RX 5700, though we will have to wait and see how partner pricing shakes out.

From everything AMD has shared so far, these cards are primarily intended to compete with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 2070 and 2060 cards. Nvidia's new GeForce RTX Super refresh shakes things up, though, and the RTX cards have the advantage of specialized hardware for real-time ray tracing.

In addition to giving away a Navi-based Red Devil card, PowerColor also plans on handing out "plenty" of $30 Steam codes. If you're interested, follow this link to enter.