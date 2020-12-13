Poom is a pixelated 1980s version of Doom you can play right now

The Pico-8 is a virtual machine and game engine dreamed up as a way of emulating the design limitations of the 1980s, a fantasy videogame console that never existed but which anyone can create games for today. Celeste, for instance, began life as a Pico-8 game, and there's a Pico-8 version of Wolfenstein 3D. And now, in the grand tradition of porting Doom to literally everything, here's Poom, a Pico-8 version of Doom.

You can play Poom right now in your browser, using the arrow keys to move and either X or spacebar to shoot, with Z to strafe or open doors. (It also supports mouse, and other control schemes are available.) There are six original levels and they all nail the feeling of original Doom. So does the music, which is chiptune covers of the original soundtrack. It's the work of Frederic Souchu and Paranoid Cactus, and it's rad as hell.

Thanks for the heads-up, PCGamesN.