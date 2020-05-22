Playtest Surgeon Simulator 2 this weekend

Bossa Studios hasn't had a lot to say about medical malpractice sim Surgeon Simulator 2 since it was announced back in December. It has been hosting brief playtests, however, and there's one starting this weekend.

The closed alpha playtest will take place tomorrow, May 23, from 7 pm BST/2 pm ET via the Epic Games Store. If you fancy donning some scrubs and rooting around in people's innards, you'll need to sign up first.

Aside from some concept art and a trailer, little has been shared about the sequel, so here's your chance to dig through the hospital's secrets. The playtest is a big 'un, according to Bossa, with lots of updates and new features—you'll need to wait until tomorrow to find out what they are.

Seven years ago, Surgeon Simulator was a bizarre novelty, but these days you can't browse Steam without wading through a dozen wonky physics sims. It's almost become an entire genre, though one that hasn't really changed much over the years. Maybe the sequel to one of the originators can shake things up?

Surgeon Simulator 2 is still set to launch in 2020.