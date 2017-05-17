PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Xbox, Battletech, and more to appear at the PC Gaming Show at E3

We're bringing the PC Gaming Show back to E3 for 2017, and this year's event will once again see the good folks from Xbox take to the stage as both a sponsor and "key presenter." Members of Microsoft's gaming division will take some time to show off upcoming PC games and talk about upcoming developments.

"PC gaming is a huge part of our gaming ecosystem—across Windows, Beam, and Xbox," Microsoft's corporate vice president of Xbox marketing Mike Nichols said. "The PC Gaming Show is the perfect place for us to talk about what's next from Xbox for PC gamers."

Viewers and attendees will also be presented with news and updates on the hit multiplayer survival-FPS PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Harebrained Schemes' upcoming tactical combat game Battletech, Total War: Warhammer 2, and something from indie publisher Raw Fury Games.

The PC Gaming Show at E3 will showcase some of the most exciting developments in both upcoming games and hot new hardware. Hosted this year by fan-favorite and all-around likable StarCraftsman Sean "Day[9]" Plott, the show will kick off at 10 am PT on June 12 and, for those who can't make it, will be livestreamed in its entirety on Twitch. Find out more about what's in store at pcgamingshow.com.