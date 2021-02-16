Play ray-traced games on this laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q for just $1,100

Dell appears to be making room for newer generation hardware by discounting laptops with last-gen GPUs. The upshot is you can snag a still-potent gaming laptop at an attractive discount, as is the case with Dell's G5 15 Gaming system, which is marked down to $1,099.99 right now.

This is a 'doorbuster' deal and the listing notes quantities are limited. Dell also lists the estimated value at $1,539.99. In theory, you're saving $440 with this deal, though I'd argue the estimated value is a bit inflated. Nevertheless, the discounted price is a solid bargain for the hardware.

Gaming Laptop with RTX giddyup Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop | Core i7 10750H | GeForce RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,539.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (save $440)

This is a well-rounded gaming laptop with the hardware chops to play games with RTX turned on. Dell didn't skimp on the supplementary components, either—it comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless module.

That hardware includes a one-two punch provided by a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7 10750H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. The Max-Q designation means it will not deliver the same level of performance as a full-power RTX 2070, but it's still a potent GPU, with dedicated hardware for ray-traced gaming.

This is a well rounded setup, too. In addition to the capable CPU + GPU combo, Dell outfitted this configuration with 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop also sports a Killer Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless module and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

All of this powers a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's a nice laptop all around, at a really nice price.