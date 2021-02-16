Popular

Play ray-traced games on this laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q for just $1,100

Turn RTX on with this deal for a fast gaming laptop.

Turn RTX on with this deal for a fast gaming laptop. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell appears to be making room for newer generation hardware by discounting laptops with last-gen GPUs. The upshot is you can snag a still-potent gaming laptop at an attractive discount, as is the case with Dell's G5 15 Gaming system, which is marked down to $1,099.99 right now.

This is a 'doorbuster' deal and the listing notes quantities are limited. Dell also lists the estimated value at $1,539.99. In theory, you're saving $440 with this deal, though I'd argue the estimated value is a bit inflated. Nevertheless, the discounted price is a solid bargain for the hardware.

Gaming Laptop with RTX giddyup

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop | Core i7 10750H | GeForce RTX 2070 | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,539.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (save $440)
This is a well-rounded gaming laptop with the hardware chops to play games with RTX turned on. Dell didn't skimp on the supplementary components, either—it comes with 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless module.View Deal

That hardware includes a one-two punch provided by a 6-core/12-thread Intel Core i7 10750H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. The Max-Q designation means it will not deliver the same level of performance as a full-power RTX 2070, but it's still a potent GPU, with dedicated hardware for ray-traced gaming.

This is a well rounded setup, too. In addition to the capable CPU + GPU combo, Dell outfitted this configuration with 16GB of DDR4-2933 RAM and a 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD. The laptop also sports a Killer Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless module and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

All of this powers a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and fast 144Hz refresh rate. It's a nice laptop all around, at a really nice price.

Paul Lilly

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
