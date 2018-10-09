Play GTA Online this week and get a minimum $800,000 of free GTA money

Signing in to GTA Online this week will net you a minimum $800,000 of free in-game money.

As announced by Rockstar, simply logging on to the multiplayer crime sim from now through October 15 will see $300,000 deposited into your Maze Bank account by October 22.

Completing its Red Dead Redemption 2-themed Stone Hatchet and Double-Action Revolver challenges will also net you a surplus $250,000 ($250,000 paid upon completion; the same again paid next week)—while those who've already obtained both can expect two complimentary $250K instalments upon logging on in during the next seven days.



Broken down, that means players can expect a minimum of $800,000 without hardly lifting a finger; and $1.3 million by completing the RDR2 tie-in challenges for the first time.

Elsewhere this week, GTA Online introduces three new cars: the Karin Futo, Bollokan Prairie and the Imponte Ruiner. Here's those in order:

"The Karin Futo: A gift to a core demographic that needs nothing more than a lightweight chassis, rear wheel drive and dangerously poor traction to have some good wholesome fun."

"The Bollokan Prairie: Make any road your own personal Autobahn with Bollokan's first and only production car—a compact, 2 seat sedan with more doors than safety features."

"The Imponte Ruiner: What happened in the 80's stays in the 80's. Unless what happened is a little slice of quad-exhaust, side-striped, T-top heaven—in which case break out the big hair and the trickle-down economics, because we're going to town."

Nightclub earnings are doubled this week too, and all four recently remixed Adversary Modes are subject to double money and experience. This includes Hunting Pack, Running Back, Sumo and Trading Places—the latter of which I had fun with at launch.

My pick of this week's vehicle discounts is the Ocelot Swinger. At 30 percent less its full price, it comes in at. Nightclub Add-Ons and Renovations for 25 percent off, on the other hand, mark my favourite property savings. You gotta hit me with those lazer beams.