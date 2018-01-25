Play Cobalt WASD and learn about the game's creation at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018

Oxeye Games’ Cobalt was a bunch of great ideas in a gorgeous little package, and the team is back with a more refined and developed idea—Cobalt WASD.

Daniel Brynolf and Pontus Hammarberg will take to the stage during the PC Gamer Weekender next month to discuss Cobalt WASD, explaining how bringing mouse support to Cobalt turned it into an entirely new game, and what this process has taught the studio about making the perfect PC-centric platformer. They'll be on the Developer Stage at 13.00 on Sunday, 18 February.

But it won’t just be a stage presentation for Cobalt WASD. No, the game will also be available to go hands-on with throughout the Weekender, meaning you too can get involved in some teleporter gun-toting, grappling hook-shooting, sticky sentry turret-placing quick tactical thinking action.

You can find more details on Cobalt WASD on its official site , and keep up with Oxeye Games over on Twitter if you’re after more up-to-the-minute news.