Play as an angry crab with a kitchen knife in this free comedy game

The crustaceous cousin to Untitled Goose Game, and Catlateral Damage, Knife 2 Meat U is a game about a horrible crab. A horrible crab that has somehow got hold of a blade. You play as said crab in this silly comedy physics game, skittering about a house and garden causing trouble for the owners, who were most likely hoping to have you for dinner.

It's not a game for people who get frustrated with things like Octodad and QWOP (or, rather, it's only a game for people who enjoy getting frustrated with those games), as the knife-wielding crab is not the easiest thing to control. You'll need to master its awkward movement, as well as physically slicing at items with the blade, in order to progress through the residence, and get revenge on the human family inside.

The silent movie-style soundtrack captures the fiasco-like tone of the game incredibly well, and I do like the terrified animations of the human couple, one of whom attempts to attack you with a piddly broom, while the other cowers on top of the kitchen table. (Via Indie Games Plus.)