Garden Warfare 'Legends of the Lawn' arrives tomorrow

If you've been enjoying the simple pleasures of foilage-versus-undead rivalry then you'll be pleased to know that Plants Vs Zombies: Garden Warfare is getting an update this week. The free update brings seven new character variants, five 'spawnable' characters, a new game mode and more than 200 customisation items.

Taco Bandits is a new game mode which involves plants fending off zombies in an effort to defend "Crazy Dave's deliciously grilled tacos". If the plant team manages to protect three tacos it's victory, while zombies will need to capture and return the tacos to a UFO in order to win. It makes sense because zombies always fly in spaceships. That's just the way it is.

Meanwhile, the seven new Character Variants include the Golf Star, Centurion, Paleontologist, Chomp Thing, Alien Flower, Jade Cactus and Sanitation Expert. Some of those sound more exciting than others. The pack is scheduled to release September 30, though expect it Wednesday in the Southern Hemisphere.

Here's the trailer: