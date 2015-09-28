Pimp your dashboard with Euro Truck Simulator 2's Cabin Accessories DLC

Andy loves him some Euro Truck Simulator 2, and a just-announced spot of DLC seems the perfect thing to inspire another road trip. The Cabin Accessories DLC adds, well, cabin accessories, letting you adorn your virtual truck with an assortment of physics-enabled tat. I don't see the option to recreate the British trucking experience, with a wilting, forgotten pasty and a wrinkled copy of The Sun, but you can add that wobbly hula lady from the Far Cry games.

An official comment under this Facebook post reckons the DLC will be released shortly after the forthcoming 1.21 update, which improves interior reflections, road collisions and more.