Pick up a Dell curved 32-inch 1440p FreeSync gaming monitor for $330

The Dell S3222DGM curved gaming monitor is one of the newer models you'll find around today. While it gives up some features that the older models tout, it's still a worthy contender if you're thinking about buying a gaming monitor this year. And at just $329.99 at Dell right now, you're looking at some tasty savings.

Similar to the S3220DGF—one of our favorite curved monitors—the S3222DGM is a newer model, and the design is a little different. First off it's slightly brighter, but more to our gaming taste, it's got an immense response time of 165Hz—more than most will ever need.

Image Dell S3222DGM | 32-inch | 1440p | VA | $529.99 $329.99 at Dell (save $200)

Coming in with a massive saving, this QHD, curved Dell gaming monitor boasts AMD FreeSync, as well as 2ms grey-to-grey response and a very tasty 165Hz refresh rate. At $200 off RRP, its a bit of a steal. View Deal

That works in combination with the 1ms MPRT response time (2ms grey-to-grey), meaning you'll be getting a pretty nippy monitor in two senses. And with its 31.5-inch curved display, it'll feel like you're right there in the middle of your favourite game's world.

This newer model does give up HDR support and some ergonomics but with 99% coverage of the sRGB color space, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and FreeSync support, there's not much to complain about with this beauty.