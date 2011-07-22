PCG US Podcast #281: Indie Invasion

This week, Lucas takes the helm of the PCG Podcasting Pinnace with crew-mates Chris, Tyler, Evan, and Josh, as they discuss a week's worth of tantalizing news stories. You'll find out which indie games we're lovin' right now, what constitutes a worthwhile Collector's Edition, the verdict in co-op versus competitive multiplayer, Chris' physical dependencies to Civilization V, and many more amusing anecdotes. Message of the week: drink booze to regain mana!
PC Gamer US Podcast 281: Indie Invasion
Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.
Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .
Follow us on Twitter:
@ELahti (Evan)
@Havoc06 (Chris)
@tyler_wilde (Tyler)
@jaugustine (Josh)
@Ljrepresent (Lucas)