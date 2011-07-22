PCG US Podcast #281: Indie Invasion

This week, Lucas takes the helm of the PCG Podcasting Pinnace with crew-mates Chris, Tyler, Evan, and Josh, as they discuss a week's worth of tantalizing news stories. You'll find out which indie games we're lovin' right now, what constitutes a worthwhile Collector's Edition, the verdict in co-op versus competitive multiplayer, Chris' physical dependencies to Civilization V, and many more amusing anecdotes. Message of the week: drink booze to regain mana!

PC Gamer US Podcast 281: Indie Invasion

