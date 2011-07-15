PCG US Podcast #280: Not California (+ an interview with Day9!)

This week, Evan, Dan, Josh, and Lucas circle the wagons to address new cyberpunk FPS Hard Reset and 2K's recent comments that "strategy isn't contemporary" in light of its changes to XCOM. Josh recalls his pool party-filled time at SOE's Fan Faire and tells us his impressions on PlanetSide 2, and Evan tells us what a great time he's having on our new GoldenEye: Source server, tackles Tribes: Ascend, and more!

At the end of the podcast, Lucas sits down with one of PC gaming's most-loved men, Sean "Day9" Plott , to talk eSports, why attacking in StarCraft 2 is good, and his favorite card game.

PC Gamer US Podcast 280: Not California

