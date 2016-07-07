PC games that would actually make good movies

Director: Tarsem Singh

Starring: Finn Cole (The Kid), Morgan Freeman (Rucks), Saoirse Ronan (Zia), Lee Pace (Zulf)

If you can nail “Kid just rages for awhile,” the rest will follow. First, that requires a director who can render Bastion artist Jen Zee’s vibrant, dreamlike landscapes, a world broken but still beautiful. Tarsem, the director of stunning fantasy film The Fall , was the first name that came to mind—in fact, it was the idea of Tarsem directing a Bastion film that convinced me this one needed to happen. You could create Bastion’s world with mountains of CGI, like the recent Warcraft, or you could go Tarsem’s route—The Fall is one of the most unbelievably beautiful films ever shot, yet even its Escher staircases and seemingly impossible vistas were shot without special effects .

Second, you need the voice. A voice that can carry a film, speaking when the protagonist is silent. Pathos, humor, gravitas. Morgan Freeman is the perfect Rucks and the perfect narrator. The film will open with his voice before a single frame appears and be the last thing we hear as we fade to black, relaying the Calamity and the Kid’s journey to rebuild the Bastion as a dreamy fable. Finally, you need the kid: someone who looks the part, strong and stoic and able to convey emotion with few words spoken. Peaky Blinders’ Finn Cole is a relative unknown, but I think he could pull off the role. I almost went for John Boyega as The Kid—his role as Moses in Attack the Block made him perfect for the role—but I just can’t see him in the white wig, and The Kid needs his white hair.

It would take a fine writer to turn The Kid from a silent protagonist to a mostly silent protagonist, to give Zia (an understated Saorsia Ronan, doing most of her acting with her eyes) and Rucks and Zulf (Lee Pace masking a broken heart with confident charm until his sobbing breakdown in the climax) complete character arcs in the span of a couple hours, but I think it could be done. Writer and director would have to strike just the right balance of sadness for the broken world and hope for the new one. I figure the combat will mostly take care of itself. Just give Cole a hammer and let him wail on dudes in weird blue costumes every 20 minutes or so.

Tagline: “They broke the world. It’s up to The Kid to rebuild it.”