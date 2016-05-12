Assassin's Creed film gets its first major trailer

Assassin's Creed is definitely getting a movie, and here's the first trailer for it. Ubisoft's longrunning historical saga has been poised to hit cinemas for years now, and it's been so long that it seemed like maybe they'd forgotten about it. Never fear though, because the film – tidily named "Assassin's Creed" – is set to launch on December 21.

As you'll see in the trailer embedded above, it doesn't depart dramatically from what we've come to expect from the video game: there is a serious man protagonist, there is lots of climbing and running, and several people cop daggers in the throat. The protagonist will travel back in time to the Spanish Inquisition, taking the form of an ancestor who, predictably enough, can climb and stab really well.

If you're a fan of the series, this is all you'll have to look forward to in 2016, as Ubisoft has already confirmed that it won't publish a major new video game instalment this year.