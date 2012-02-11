PC Gamer US Podcast #304: Justified

The Game of the Year awards 2011 have come and gone, and we thought we'd take an hour (or two) to break down our decision-making process. For those of you questioning reality and the fabric of life itself after seeing our choices, we're here to help. Chris Antista has channeled the demon spirits of the Internet Zeitgeist, joined by Evan, Josh, Lucas, and Gavin, as they explain the thought process behind each and every selection. No punches are pulled in this marathon of elucidation—whether you gave our selections a thumbs up or the bird, this is definitely worth a listen.

