It's the biggest PC gaming week of the year, and we've got a big podcast to go along with it. Join Dan, Greg, Chris, Tyler, and Evan as we bring you our impressions from the unspoiled frontier of Skyrim, and loads of anecdotes from our travels (as spolier-free as we can make it). We also touch on the monster that is Modern Warfare 3 and the overshadowed LA Noire.

PC Gamer US Podcast 294: Giants are strong

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

