You have answers, we have questions! Wait. Strike that. Reverse it. This week's podcast has the brave brigade of Josh, Chris, Dan, Evan, and Lucas spelunking into the caves of reader/listener questions and answering some of the more pressing queries. We also get to hear Dan's favorite Frozen Synapse strategies, listen to Chris' Crysis 2 crisis, and get a special cameo by an individual shrouded in secrecy. One hint: his name rhymes with Dandy Hauman.

PC Gamer US Podcast 275: Queue and Eh

Have a question, comment, complaint or observation? Leave a voicemail: 1-877-404-1337 ext 724 or email the mp3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com.

Subscribe the podcast RSS feed .

