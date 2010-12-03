PC Gamer US Podcast 250 -- LaserDeathCatFantastic

Lock your doors, hide your laser mice. The Laser Death Cat invades PC Gamer's 250th podcast, just in time for another episode of the only gaming quiz show where arbitrary decisions and constant cruelty are the only rule: Catfantastic. Logan adjudicates our two teams of expert question-answerers--including two former PC Gamer editors-in-chief--on this Very Special episode. What year did Battlefield 1942 win PC Gamer's game of the year award? What engine were the first screenshots for Duke Nukem Forever rendered on? These lively questions--and other, audio-driven inquiries--are answered.

Only your download can appease the Laser Death Cat.