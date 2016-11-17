PC Gamer US January issue: Ark Survival Evolved

This month, we sent Ross Geller apologist James Davenport into the prehistoric techno world of Ark: Survival Evolved. He returned not with dino fossils, but with loads of exclusive information on the game's new Tek Tier, and where the Early Access-dwelling survival sandbox is heading in future.

Speaking of the future, Samuel spent a few hours with The Creative Assembly's Halo Wars 2—the follow-up to 2009's RTS slant on the enduring sci-fi universe. Elsewhere inside, Phil delivers his verdict on Battlefield 1—which might be the best multiplayer shooter of the year; while Tom Senior explores the origins of Company of Heroes on the tenth anniversary of its release.

Previews this month include The Signal from Tölva, For Honor, Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, and many more.

Issue 287 is on shelves now

This month: