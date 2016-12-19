PC Gamer US February issue: Dawn of War 3

This month, we sent ancient humanoid Fraser Brown to planet Acheron in a bid to bond with Dawn of War 3's space elves. He returned having went hands-on with the Eldar portion of Relic’s much-anticipated strategy game, and with a distinct distrust of Space Marines. Learn about his exploits in issue 288's cover story.

Elsewhere inside, Phil delivers his verdict on Dishonored 2—Arkane's beautiful and complex follow-up to the 2012 original; while Hannah Dwan charts the rise and fall of GMod Tower, one of Garry's Mod's most ambitious user-created projects. We also pass judgement on Tyranny, Titanfall 2, Planet Coaster, Hitman, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and more, while our early impressions of Resident Evil 7, Strafe, and Project Wight are but some of this month's previews.

Issue 288 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from Google Play, and the App Store (they may be slow to update—look for the laser-shooting dinos on the front). You can also order direct from My Favourite Magazines or purchase a subscription to save money, and receive monthly deliveries.

This month: