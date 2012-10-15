PC Gamer UK Podcast Special: Dishonored [Spoilers!]

We left discussion of Dishonored out of our latest podcast because only Tom F, Graham and I had finished it at the point of recording: but it's one of the best games this year, and we've got a lot to say about it.

In this podcast special, we talk about our experience of the game in detail, including the plot, mechanics, missions and more. Needless to say, there are major plot spoilers throughout : do not listen to this unless you've finished the game.

Read Tom's full verdict on the game in his Dishonored review . You can also check out my three alternate rulesets for the game - and vote on which you'd like to see turned into a diary series - here .

Note on the audio: A few speakers become quiet as they're talking in this episode. This is because we have a tendency to gesticulate that sometimes takes us away from our microphones. Next time, we are going to use elastic bands to tie people to the desk. By their necks.