Which Dishonored diary do you want to see?

Late last week, Chris posted a video showcasing three silly ways to play Dishonored. Some of you have told us that you'd like to see a video diary series based on one of these approaches, and we agree! We're not sure which one to do, though, so we figured we'd put the question to you directly.

Let us know which one you like the best and tomorrow we'll embark on a journey through the whole game, either using no magic , leaving no trace , or swordfighting every single person in our way . You can vote for your favourite on our Facebook page , or just let us know in the comments. We'll pick a winner at noon GMT tomorrow.