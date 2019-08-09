PC Gamer UK podcast 72: Another One Hundred Videogames

In a special episode of the PC Gamer UK Podcast, we run through the PC Gamer Top 100 – a big list of PC games that we assemble every year. Insight! Revelations! Farewells! A toilet break! All of this across nearly two hours of chat.

Discussed: The PC Gamer Top One Hundred Twenty Nineteen

Starring: Samuel Roberts, Phil Savage, Tom Senior

Listen to Episode 72: Another One Hundred Videogames here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed.

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is an ostensibly fortnightly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Tweet us @PCGamerPod, or email letters@pcgamer.com. This week’s music is from Portal 2.