PC Gamer UK Podcast 63: Use Cider on Lemon

This week (month? Fortnight? Just how frequent is this podcast these days?) Andy returns from his self-imposed exile to all things Jurassic World Evolution. He’s played Frontier’s upcoming park management sim, and reveals everything he knows about disaster, dinosaurs and Dr. Ian Malcolm. Meanwhile, Samuel and Phil revise their opinions of Vermintide 2 and Sea of Thieves.

Discussed: Extinction, Jurassic World Evolution, Sea of Thieves, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, Batman: The Telltale Series

Starring: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly