PC Gamer UK Podcast 43: Team Fortress 2 special

Tim, Tom, Craig and Rich got together to devote a whole podcast to what they think of TF2 now that nine classes have had their updates. We talk about our favourite maps, our favourite classes, the best and the worst of the updates, and how the game's score would change if we reviewed it again today. Let us know if you like these specialised podcasts and we may do more. We'll have a normal podcast to celebrate the launch of our new issue next week.