PC Gamer UK Podcast #33: Resident Evil 7, Gwent

In this episode, Samuel (status: sleepy), Phil (status: caffeinated), and Andy (status: Andy) talk about the evil within Resident Evil 7, break down the meta of Gwent, and answer a bunch of good questions that aren’t about SSDs.

You can get Episode 33: Fling me to Nilfgaard here. You can also subscribe on iTunes or keep up with new releases using our RSS feed .

Discussed: Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Gwent, Detention, The Elder Scrolls Online

This Week: Samuel Roberts , Phil Savage , Andy Kelly

The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us via the links above.

This week’s music is from Resident Evil 7.