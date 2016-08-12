PC Gamer UK Podcast 020: Quake Champions, Prey, Abzu

The PC Gamer UK podcast is back from its entirely unintentional holiday. Sorry for the absence. To make up for it, here’s 90 minutes of fresh, juicy takes – at least two-thirds of which are somewhat comprehensible. Phil reports back from QuakeCon, Andy reports back from Newcastle, Samuel gets in the sea, and Tom pets his tentacle bear. Plus: reader questions, which is about when this podtrain flies off the rails. Sorry. Again.
Discussed: Quake Champions, Prey, Reflections: A(n) Ubisoft Studio, Grow Up, Abzu, Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair, We Happy Few, Batman: The Telltale Series
The articles we’d like to be remembered by:
The PC Gamer UK Podcast is a weekly (*ahem*) podcast about PC gaming. Thoughts? Feedback? Requests? Get in touch at pcgamer@futurenet.com and use the subject line “Podcast”, or tweet us with #pcgpodcast.
This week’s music is from System Shock 2.