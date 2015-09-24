PC Gamer UK November issue: World of Warships

This month, on the good ship PC Gamer: boats! Dan Gril puts on his captain's hat, and sets course for an in-depth feature on World of Warships—the latest free-to-play multiplayer game from Wargaming. The high seas conquered, we move from warships to space ships. Andy Kelly loves starring into the abyss, and so we asked him to round up the PC's best space games. Then we reviewed a boatload of controllers. This naval theme is becoming increasingly tenuous.

This naval theme is becoming increasingly tenuous.

This issue we're giving away £5 worth of World of Warships starter packs.

This month we...

Find out if World of Warships is in ship shape

Walk you through the ideal Windows 10 setup

Venture into the void with the PC's best space games

Take an early look at Stellaris, Hitman, The Last Night, Tacoma, Assassin's Creed: Syndicate, Mirror's Edge, Dark Souls III and Cuphead.

Review Metal Gear Solid V, Mad Max, Zombi, Volume, Final Fantasy Type-0 HD, Satellite Reign, Beyond Eyes, Act of Aggression, Shadowrun: Hong Kong, Super Mega Baseball, Sentris, Pillars of Eternity: The White March – Part 1 and Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent

Group test the best PC gamepads

Give a verdict on Intel's latest CPU

Go on the march with Medieval II: Total War in Now Playing

Uncover the best free downloads of the month

Posit that Mafia 2 is a hidden gem in Reinstall

Walk the streets of Dishonored in Why I Love

Until next month!