PC Gamer UK December issue: Stars in our eyes

It's been quite a month since our last issue. We've got beloved 4X games returning after over a decade away, new (yet old) directions for Ubisoft's flagship franchise, and to round it all off, what may be the biggest ever leak of pre-release game info in the history of the medium? If things keep up like this, we're gonna need a bigger mag.

This month, we're exploring the sprawling universe of Sins of a Solar Empire 2. A mix of real-time strategy with 4X empire building, it's an ambitious sequel that simulates everything from planetary orbits to the individual guns on your warships. We've gone behind the scenes to find out more, chatting to the developers about interstellar piracy, galactic trade lanes, and spaceship battle tactics. And to keep you in the strategy mood, we've also run down our favourite 4X games to play right now.

But a galaxy isn't enough for us: we've checked out plenty besides Sins in this issue. In previews, we've got all the latest details about Assassin's Creed Mirage, a stealthy sequel that goes back to the series' roots; Broken Roads, a post-apocalyptic RPG that could rival Disco Elysium; The Great War: Western Front, a brutal RTS ready to breathe new life into the genre; and much more.

And, of course, we've gotten our first look at Grand Theft Auto 6, thanks to what might be the biggest leak in games history. Rockstar's been hacked, and we've got the full breakdown of what happened—and we've gone deep into what the footage can tell us about the game's setting, main characters, and mechanics.

Over in our expert hardware section, we're investigating all the things you could be doing with your PC's power besides gaming—you might already have the horsepower you need to become a full-fledged video or music editor. Plus, we've been testing six of the best wireless earbuds around, to find out the best audio quality and noise-cancelling you can get that's still portable and convenient.

