PC Gamer UK December issue on sale now: Cities Skylines II

This month PC Gamer gets world-exclusive access to the biggest ever city building simulator, Cities: Skylines II. The original Cities: Skylines took on and beat the legendary SimCity series, and for the sequel Colossal Order is taking things to the next level, with more of everything. We deliver never-before-seen images as well as authoritative developer insight.

In addition, this issue of PC Gamer also features two more great features. First, we chart the entire bloody history of Assassin's Creed, with a fascinating deep dive into how the series has evolved over time. Then, next, PC Gamer gets together with Good Old Games (GOG) to catch up on what the DRM-free platform is up to right now and learn what it has planned for the future of PC gaming. It's an insightful and exciting interview that we're sure all PC gamers will get a kick out of.

This issue doesn't take its foot off the gas in terms of previews, either, with authoritative write-ups of new The Sims rival, Life by You, as well as Frostpunk 2, Star Trucker, Dungeons of Hinterberg, The Talos Principle 2 and Millennia.

While over in reviews land the PC Gamer team delivers authoritative verdicts on Starfield, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, Lies of P, Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Mortal Kombat 1, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and Sea of Stars, among other games.

All that plus a group mega test on the best portable PC gaming handhelds you can buy today, an explosive reinstall of post-nuclear apocalypse RPG, Fallout 4, the start of a highly amusing bard's tale in our new Baldur's Gate III diary, an update on what's fresh in Remnant 2, a love letter to Baldur's Gate III's dorkiest companion, Wyll the Warlock, a comprehensive guide to how to grab Baldur's Gate III's legendary gear, a secret level interview discussing the art of voice direction in video games, the latest dispatch from The Spy, and much more too.

Enjoy the issue!

