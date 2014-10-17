PC Gamer Show Ep. 7: Alien Isolation, GTX 980 graphics

It's the PC Gamer Show! In this episode, we welcome a new member to the team (he wears a bow tie), talk about the performance boosts of Nvidia's new 900-series graphics cards, and reflect on the spooky ambiance of Alien: Isolation.

Act I: Wes and Tyler talk about the new GTX 980 graphics card and whether it's worth upgrading from last year's models.

Act II: Tom and Andy take a stroll through Alien: Isolation and talk about how it compares to the film, and what makes the game so great.

