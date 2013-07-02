Popular

PC Gamer presents: The Complete PC Gamer Reviews Guide, out now

Introducing The PC Complete PC Gamer Reviews Guide! This weighty 148 tome of judgement holds no less than 4,728 reviews from PC Gamer long history, from classics like Half-Life, Minecraft and Skyrim to stinkers like Big Brother and (dare I even speak its name) Plumbers Don't Wear Ties. From 1% to 96%, from shooters to strategies to sims, we've assembled twenty years worth of verdicts into one indispensable almanac - the ultimate buyer's guide and a celebration of PC Gamer's heritage rolled into one mag.

The Complete PC Gamer Reviews Guide is out now. For £9.99, you can order your physical copy through My Favourite Magazines or, for £6.99, download it to your iPad/iPhone via the PC Gamer App . Read on for a list of just a few of the thousands of reviews you'll find inside.

Including reviews of...

Shooters

  • Half-Life 2

  • Doom 3

  • Borderlands

  • Left 4 Dead 2

  • Max Payne

  • Far Cry

  • Deus Ex

  • Team Fortress 2

  • Dishonored

  • Operation Flashpoint

  • Call of Duty

  • Thief: Deadly Shadows

  • Arma 2

  • STALKER

  • Unreal Tournament

Strategy

  • Dota 2

  • XCOM: Enemy Unknown

  • League of Legends

  • Rome: Total War

  • Plants vs. Zombies

  • Company of Heroes

  • Dungeon Keeper

  • Age of Empires

  • Civilization 2

  • C&C: Red Alert

RPG

  • Mass Effect

  • Skyrim

  • Fallout 3

  • The Witcher 2

  • Planescape: Torment

  • Diablo 2

  • Anachronox

  • Knights of the Old Republic

  • Baldur's Gate 2

  • Dragon Age

Adventure

  • Minecraft

  • Batman: Arkham Asylum

  • Grim Fandango

  • Mirror's Edge

  • Amnesia

  • Fahrenheit

  • Portal

  • Psychonauts

Sims

  • X-Wing: Alliance

  • Freelancer

  • Il-2 Sturmovik

  • Silent Hunter 3

  • World of Tanks

  • Freespace 2

  • Fifa 13

  • SimAnt

  • Red Baron

  • OMSI

And much more!

