In this week's episode, we talk all about Thief (read our review !), Wolfenstein: The New Order (read our preview !), lockpicking minigames, Broken Age, the Oculus Rift, and "focus" modes. Plus, we give our take on the end of Irrational (read our farewell ) and use the word "intrinsic" a whole bunch.
Hold 'F' to slow down time and listen to PC Gamer Podcast #373 - Hocus Focus Mode .
Have a question, comment, complaint, or observation? Send an MP3 to pcgamerpodcast@gmail.com or call us toll-free at 877-404-1337 x724.
Subscribe to the podcast RSS feed .
Follow us on Twitter:
@ELahti (Evan Lahti)
@wesleyfenlon (Wes Fenlon)
@tyler_wilde (Tyler Wilde)
@demiurge (Cory Banks)
Podcast theme by Ben Prunty .