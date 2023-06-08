PC Gamer Chat Log Episode 15: Converting everyone to PC gaming

RSS Feed | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Direct download

Hey there, welcome back to PC Gamer's Chat Log podcast! Not-E3 week is upon us, and what better time to try and get everyone we know into PC games than a week that's full of cool PC game announcements?

Lauren tasked both of us with picking the perfect PC game for four people in our lives. What would get our Mom sitting at a desk with a full setup? Perhaps our roommate who only plays FIFA on their PlayStation, or someone we're currently chatting up on Tinder? What about the book-lover on TikTok who didn't realise how many games had fantastic, sprawling stories and now she's on the hunt for more?

We squirrelled ourselves away to secretly figure out the answer to each person, before getting together on this podcast to present our results. How alike were our thought patterns for each person? What was our logic behind each decision? Take a peek and find out, and maybe try and think of your own answers for each person and let us know what they are!

As always, we kick off the podcast with a look back at what each of us has been up to over the past week. With two huge game releases last weekend in the form of Street Fighter 6 and Diablo 4, we've been kept pretty damn busy in the gamingsphere. Some of us may have even been on some super-secret press trips lately, too. Shhh, don't tell anyone.

If you prefer some faces to go with your voices, you can also check out the podcast over on YouTube: