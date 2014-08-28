PAX 10 Humble Flash Bundle offers indie consolation for gamers who can't make the show

PAX Prime 2014 switches on tomorrow, and it promises to be a good time for all. But if you're one of the unfortunate souls who can't make it, here's the next best thing: The PAX 10 Humble Flash Bundle!

Okay, so maybe it's not the "next best thing," exactly, but it is a pretty cool collection of indie games. There are actually eight games in the bundle, which gets its name from the annual list of the ten best indie games at PAX: The PAX 10. Anyway, with that bit of confusion out of the way, here's what you get:



Pay what you want for BADLAND Premium (2013 PAX 10 selection; Android only), Solar 2 (2011 PAX 10 selection), Containment: The Zombie Puzzler (2012 PAX 10 selection) and Jamestown: Legend of the Lost Colony Deluxe Pack (2011 PAX 10 selection) on Steam and DRM-free for select platforms



Pay more than the average to add The Swapper (2012 PAX 10 selection) and FEZ (2011 PAX 10 selection) on Steam and DRM-free for Windows, Mac and Linux



Pay more than $15 to add Cannon Brawl (Early Access Game) (2012 PAX 10 selection) on Steam for Windows and Mac, and Life Goes On (2014 PAX 10 slection) on Steam and DRM-free for Windows, Mac and Linux



As usual, you can opt to divide whatever sum of money you throw at this bundle between the developers, the Humble guys and charity, which in this case is exclusively (and understandably) Child's Play.

The PAX 10 Humble Flash Bundle is live now and runs until 11 am PDT on September 2. Hit it here.