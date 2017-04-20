Patrice Desilets shows off first teaser for Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

Panache Digital Games, the studio founded in 2014 by former Assassin's Creed creative director Patrice Desilets, has finally released a teaser for its third-person survival game Ancestors. It doesn't reveal anything in the way of gameplay, but it does show off some very nice-looking flora and fauna in an African jungle, ten million years in the past.

As reported by Eurogamer, Desilets said at the Reboot Developer conference today that the plan to release Ancestors episodically has been scrapped. The basics of the game—"a third-person action game set between 10 to two million years ago"—remain the same, however, and he hinted that resource management will be a part of the gameplay as well. He also seemed to suggest that, while the episodic plan is gone, Ancestors represents the beginning of a series, saying, "And this is Ancestors 1."

The description of the trailer doesn't really tell us anything that we didn't already know, saying only, "Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey is a third person action-adventure survival game. The player will relive the early story of mankind with a documentary twist. Humanity is one idea away from evolution or extinction..." On the upside, the Panache website, which we noted last year was still promising "much more to come in 2015," has been updated: It now promises "much more to come in 2017."