Pathfinder: Kingmaker release date revealed in stunning new trailer

Deep Silver announced today that Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the isometric RPG based on Paizo's classic pencil-and-paper Pathfinder Roleplaying Game that pulled in more than $900,000 on Kickstarter last year, will be released on September 25.

Kingmaker is set in Pathfinder's "Stolen Lands," a wild region in the northeast River Kingdoms that has stubbornly resisted efforts to tame and settle it. But its "graveyard of empires" reputation isn't enough to dissuade you and your stalwart pals: You're not just there to adventure, but to establish a unique kingdom that will reflect your playstyle and (hopefully) stand the test of time.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is available from Steam and GOG in four different editions that range in price from $40 for the base game to $85 for the Imperial Edition that includes a digital artbook and soundtrack, two bonus character portraits, a Chris Avellone Adventure Module, a digital map of the Stolen Lands, a Red Panda in-game pet, two bonus items, and access to the season pass, the contents of which have not yet been revealed. There will also be a physical edition available from "select retailers," but details on that haven't been shared yet either.

You can check out the new trailer above.