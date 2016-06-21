Patch 1.22 polishes The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine

The expansions might be over, but CD Projekt Red is still polishing The Witcher 3. Patch 1.22 is here, and it fixes a number of new issues introduced by Blood and Wine, plus some general tweaks for good measure.
Weird and wonderful highlights include:
- Fixes issue whereby negative experience points were sometimes displayed if progress had been initially started in version 1.0.
- Fixes issue whereby Roach's tail could vanish.
- Fixes issue whereby pressing 'O' would add an unlimited number of Decoy gwent cards.
- Fixes issue whereby Oriana's guard could become translucent during the "Night of Long Fangs" quest.
- Adds display of food or drink vitality regeneration amount.
- Fixes issue whereby players could knock down horses.
- Fixes exploit whereby Aarding a beehive towards the dwarven blacksmith in White Orchard was possible.
- Fixes issue whereby a noblewoman in red would sometimes follow Geralt everywhere he goes.
- Fixes issue whereby body parts would sometimes remain suspended in mid-air after an enemy exploded.
There are many more fixes, and you can find the full patch notes here (amazingly, the inventory is still being improved).