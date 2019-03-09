Oxenfree will be the next freebie on the Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store's next freebie will be Oxenfree, the dead-good adventure game about a group of teenagers who disturb something dark and mysterious on a remote island.

The game will be free to keep for two weeks from March 21. The latest free game on the Epic Games Store, Slime Rancher, is available to grab for free right now.

There are plenty of reasons you should pick up Oxenfree: its coming-of-age tale is one of the best stories in PC gaming, and it remains one of the top 100 games on PC. You can read Andy's 83/100 review here.

It also popped up in Alex's brilliant piece on the future of dialogue from 2017, which is well worth a read.