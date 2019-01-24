Popular

Here's all the Overwatch Lunar New Year skins

Eight new skins for the likes of Reinhardt, Tracer, Brigitte, and more.

Overwatch's seasonal Lunar New Year event is officially underway. This year we're celebrating Year of the Pig, and the in-game event brings with it eight new skins: six legendaries and two epics, for the likes of Reinhardt, Brigitte, Tracer, and more.

As in years past, the Lunar New Year skins lean heavily on Chinese history, folklore, and mythology. Reinhardt, Genji, and Torbjörn, for example, are styled after the Han dynasty generals Guan Yu, Huang Zhong, and Zhang Fei, respectively. 

The event runs from January 24 through February 18. Check out all the new skins below:

