Overwatch Christmas skins revealed

The Overwatch Winter Wonderland update is live, and along with it, 12 new holiday-themed Legendary and Epic-grade skins for the cheerful FPS, or a total of "over 100 new cosmetic trimmings" if you include profile icons, sprays, victory poses, emotes, and highlight intros.

See some of the new stuff showcased in the official video above, or in the screenshots below. Our only complaint: a disturbing lack of ugly sweaters. Winter Wonderland is Overwatch's third seasonal update. For a deeper look at the future of Blizzard's FPS, read what we want from Overwatch in 2017.

Worth calling out: this ludicrous Zarya emote, a gag on matryoshka dolls. 3000 credits.

Here's all of the new emotes and victory poses, too: